Celtic v Hearts late team news: Big boost for hosts, Jambos' serious midfield issues, probable starting XIs

Celtic have Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers back from injury while Tomoki Iwata and Luis Palma look set to shake off the knocks that forced them off in midweek. Liel Abada (thigh) and Reo Hatate (hamstring) remain out, however.

Hearts will be without Alex Lowry due to a back issue, while Calem Nieuwenhof is set to miss out with the hand injury he sustained at Aberdeen last weekend. Liam Boyce (hamstring) is still absent and Cammy Devlin (ankle) is set to be sidelined until after the winter break. Nathaniel Atkinson is expected to return after missing the Pittodrie defeat through illness.