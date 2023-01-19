Celtic v Hearts and Hibs v Rangers Premiership fixtures postponed - when they could be played

Celtic will face Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at the end of February, meaning two Premiership fixtures have been postponed.

The League Cup final takes place at 3pm on Sunday, February 26 at Hampden Park. The Scottish champions were due to host Hearts, while Hibs were scheduled to welcome Michael Beale’s side to Easter Road on February 25. These fixtures have been postponed as per the SPFL website but no date has yet been announced for when they will be played.

With Hibs v Rangers a likely television selection due to the fixture’s history of serving up entertaining encounters, it means the rescheduled games are unlikely to be played on a week of European fixtures. Two other factors come into consideration; the international break at the end of March and the SPFL’s desire for the games to be played prior to the split.

It leaves three realistic dates which avoid a clash with the Champions League knockout stages. The fixtures could be shifted to the Wednesday after the final on March 1 or they could be played on Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5.

There are currently two Premiership fixtures outstanding. Motherwell’s home clash with St Mirren has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 15 but no new date has been set for Dundee United’s trip to Livingston which was called off on Wednesday night in controversial fashion. The game at the Tony Macaroni Arena passed a pitch inspection in the afternoon despite doubts from United boss Liam Fox only to be called off 90 minutes before kick-off with many of the travelling fans having arrived.

