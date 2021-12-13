Celtic v FK Bodø/Glimt: Ange Postecoglou's men drawn against Norwegian opponents in Conference League play-offs

Celtic will play Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

Ange Postecoglou's side will play a two-legged tie in February against the Norwegian champions who finished runners-up behind Roma in the Conference League group stages for a place in the last-16 of the tournament.

Bodø/Glimt confirmed their second successive league title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Mjøndalen – the only two top-flight tiles in their 105-year history.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conference League is Uefa’s new competition which has brought about the tweak to the Europa League.

Celtic’s third-place finish behind Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen meant they dropped into the third tournament.

If they defeat Bodø/Glimt across two legs they will progress to the last-16 and face one of the eight Conference League group winners who all bypassed the play-off round.

They will be pitted against one of LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes or Basel.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.