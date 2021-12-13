Celtic v FK Bodø/Glimt: Ange Postecoglou's men drawn against Norwegian opponents in Conference League play-offs

Ange Postecoglou's side will play a two-legged tie in February against the Norwegian champions who finished runners-up behind Roma in the Conference League group stages for a place in the last-16 of the tournament.
Bodø/Glimt confirmed their second successive league title on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Mjøndalen – the only two top-flight tiles in their 105-year history.
The Conference League is Uefa’s new competition which has brought about the tweak to the Europa League.
Celtic’s third-place finish behind Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen meant they dropped into the third tournament.
If they defeat Bodø/Glimt across two legs they will progress to the last-16 and face one of the eight Conference League group winners who all bypassed the play-off round.
They will be pitted against one of LASK, Gent, Roma, AZ, Feyenoord, Copenhagen, Rennes or Basel.