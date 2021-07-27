Celtic v FC Midtjylland: Second leg kick-off time, TV and stream details, Champions League qualifier team preview, match odds

Celtic's Greg Taylor (left) competes with Junior Brumado during a Champions League qualifier between Celtic and FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park on July 20, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

After a 1-1 draw at Parkhead, and away goals no longer a factor, the winner of the second leg will stay on in the Champions League – most likely to face PSV Eindhoven in the third preliminary round – and the loser falling into the Europa League safety net.

It’s a crucial 90 minutes – 120 if necessary – for Ange Postecoglou who hasn’t had his problems to seek in pre-season with two successive home defeats either side of the tie last week.

The draw with the Danes saw an increasing number of fans in Celtic Park but there will be no away support at the MCH Arena, with all watching and waiting at home.

FC Midtjylland's Evander (left) celebrates his equaliser during a Champions League qualifier between Celtic and FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park on July 20, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game...

Match details

Who: FC Midtjylland v Celtic

What: UEFA Champions League qualifying, round two

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko during a FC Midtjylland training session at Celtic Park, on July 19, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Where: MCH Arena, Herning

When: 6.45pm, Wednesday July 28, 2021

How to watch

Live audio from the match will be available on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV. The match is being screened live on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 and available to stream via the Premier Player. Coverage begins at 6.15pm.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou will be without new signing Carl Starfelt who is ineligible and Kyogo Furuhashi who has yet to report for duty after travelling from Japan and is subject to covid quarantine rules.

Leigh Griffiths is also a doubt after his appearance in the 6-2 defeat by West Ham at the weekend split opinions.

He will be able to call upon Liel Abada who joined the club earlier this month and scored in last week’s 1-1 draw.

Match odds

Match result: FC Midtjylland 6/4 (Betway) Draw 12/5 (bet365) Celtic 15/8 (Skybet, bet365)

Correct score: Draw 1-1 11/2 (bet365, McBookie); Celtic 1-0 9/1 (Betfred); Celtic 2-1 10/1 (bet365); Draw 2-2 13/1 (McBookie); FC Midtjylland 2-1 9/1 (bet365, Betfred, McBookie); FC Midtjylland 1-0 8/1 (bet365)

Clean sheet: FC Midtjylland 9/4 (bet365) Celtic 27/10 (William Hill)

What happens next?

The winners will progress on the Champions League qualification route – likely to face PSV Einhoven who lead Galatasaray 5-1 in the first leg. The loser will drop into the Europa league and play FK Jablonec.