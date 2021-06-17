Celtic v FC Midtjylland: Date set for Ange Postecoglou Champions League opener

A date has been set for Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive match in charge of Celtic.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 1:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 1:10 pm
Celtic will start their Champions League campaign against FC Midtjylland (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Greek-born Australian coach will start his tenure with a Champions League second qualifying round first leg fixture against FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park.

Postecoglou’s men were drawn against the Danish side in Wednesday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, and confirmation of the exact dates for each leg has now been decided.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Celtic will host the first leg on Tuesday, July 20th at Celtic Park with a kick-off time of 7.45pm. The Scottish Premiership runners-up will then travel to Denmark the following week for the second leg on Wednesday, July 28th in the city of Herning with a UK start time of 7.45pm.

A club statement read: "Due to ongoing Covid-19 risk and restrictions, UEFA has decided not to allow any away supporters to attend any of the 2021/22 qualifying phase and play-off matches. Celtic Football Club is also asking supporters to continue following the government's COVID guidelines.”

Read More

Read More
FC Midtjylland: Celtic Champions League opponents, their former Hearts coach and...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.