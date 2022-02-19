Celtic welcome back midfielder but quartet still injured - probable line-ups and team news for Dundee match

Yosuke Ideguchi, right, is back in the Celtic squad for the match against Dundee.

The Japanese player was ineligible for Thursday's defeat by Bodo/Glimt as he is not listed in Celtic's Europa Conference League squad.

Mikey Johnston (ankle) remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull (all hamstring).

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will be able to call upon defender Vontae Daley-Campbell, although the manager himself will be in the stands as he serves a touchline ban.

The on-loan Leicester player has served a two-match ban after being sent off against Ross County.

Jordan Marshall is battling to be fit and Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Juranovic, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; McGregor; Abada, Rogic, Hatate, Jota; Maeda.