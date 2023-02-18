Celtic v Aberdeen - why you can't watch live in the UK, team news, kick-off time, highlights

Celtic will look to take another step towards securing the Scottish Premiership title for the second season running when they host Aberdeen.

Despite excellent form by rivals Rangers since Michael Beale’s appointment, Ange Postecoglou’s men still hold a nine point lead at the top of the league, plus a far superior goal difference, having dropped points in just two games so far. They haven't lost domestically since September.

Their opponents are under interim charge with Barry Robson leading the team following Jim Goodwin’s departure. He led the team to a much-needed win in their previous outing, at home to Motherwell. He is expected to be in post for another couple of weeks at least as Aberdeen take their time on the appointment of their next manager.

Match details

Who: Celtic v Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership, match day 26

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, February 17. Kick-off 3pm

Referee: Willie Collum

How to watch

The game has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland from 7.30pm and then repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50 after Match of the Day.

Last meeting

Celtic had more than 30 shots and 80 per cent of the ball when they travelled to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in December. They had to be patient, however, with Callum McGregor scoring the winner in the 87th minute. The teams met on the opening day of the season with Celtic winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Stephen Welsh and Jota.

Team news

Celtic will likely be without Kyogo Furuhashi after the forward suffered a shoulder injury in the Scottish Cup win over St Mirren and the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers around the corner. He underwent further tests for the issue earlier this week.