Celtic update on two injured players - but no news on Kyogo

Goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers sent Celtic six points clear in the cinch Premiership table but it came at a cost as both Greg Taylor and Matt O’Riley limped out of the action.

Substitute O’Riley only managed 15 minutes after replacing goalscorer Rogic before he himself had to be replaced by David Turnbull with 15 minutes to go.

However the injuries are not too severe, according to the Celtic boss, and he used the benefits of having a strong squad to take precautionary action and spread the game-time among the team and all five substitutes.

“They shouldn’t be too bad. Greg was just cramp. Matty got a bit of a decent knock,” Postecoglou explained to the club’s in-house media, Celtic TV. “He probably could have soldiered on, but with the game being as it is and we’ve got a bench now that can make a difference, we thought we would take him off and just protect him,” he added.

However there was no update from the manager on Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japanese international was declared fit and available for selection during the manager’s pre-match press conference last week, however was a glaring omission from the matchday squad for Ibrox and not even named among the substitutes.

Furuhashi has been out of action since Boxing Day when he limped out of a win over St Johnstone with a hamstring complaint.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley receives treatment during Celtic's Old Firm win. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)