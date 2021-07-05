Celtic unveil new third kit ahead of the 2021/22 season

The new Celtic third kit. Picture: Contributed

The design features a white jersey with pink and green vertical pinstripes and a dark green ribbed v-neck collar, along with the typical Adidas three-stripes on the shoulders. The shorts and socks are also a matching white.

The Celtic crest sits in the centre of the shirt, while the club say there is a “retro nod to Paradise featured in the inner neck”.

The kit is available on pre-order prior to its July 15 release.

