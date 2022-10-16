Hitchen, 46, has been out of work since leaving Spurs in February, but has a strong reputation as one of England’s best talent spotters.

The Sun reports that Hitchen and Postecoglou have mutual friends and that the Australian is open to working with the Englishman, who is credited for bringing the likes of Luka Modric to Tottenham and Luis Suarez to Liverpool.

Hitchen has strong knowledge of the European marketplace, with Celtic keen to identify and sign hidden gems to augment their squad and then make a sizeable profit on.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could link up with a new recruitment expert.

Former Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli took Hitchen from Spurs to Liverpool, given the success he had at White Hart Lane, and that faith was vindicated when the Reds landed Suarez from Ajax.