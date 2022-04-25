Celtic turn attention to £2m-rated attacking Iraqi wing-back, reports

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

At the time the Parkhead boss listed Japan, South Korea, Australia and Iran as countries with "very good footballers on that side of the world” but he has now also been linked with a defender from Iraq, currently plying his trade in Sweden.

Celtic are said to be eyeing a move for the international left-back Mohanad Jeahze, currently turning out for Hammarby, according to The Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old would cost in the region of £2m and bolster the cinch Premiership league leaders' defence in the summer window and challenge Scotland international Greg Taylor for a starting spot.