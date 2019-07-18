Celtic trial for EPL winner, Rangers to make further signing, duo linked with Celtic switch - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip... Stories from Celtic, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Rangers in today's round-up Ibrox forward Ryan Hardie has left Rangers and signed for Blackpool. (The Scotsman) Steven Gerrard has rubbished claims made by former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray claiming the Rangers boss believes his side will win the title this year. (The Scotsman) Neil Lennon has hinted that there could be new faces in the door at Celtic. (The Scotsman) Neil Lennon appeared to admit Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes was on the club's radar when asked about new signings (BBC Sportsound) Reported Celtic target Edson Alvarez is set to sign for Dutch giants Ajax. (De Telegraaf) Tottenham Hotspur could rival Arsenal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international was linked with Spurs last summer. (The Scotsman) Nomme Kalju will host Celtic at the A. Le Coq Arena, the Tallinn side have confirmed. Their own ground is too small while the Kadriorg Stadium lacks proper lighting. (The Sun) Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has indicated there will be one more newcomer to Ibrox before the transfer window closes. (Daily Star) Motherwell youngster Reece McAlear is set to quit Fir Park and join English Premier League new boys Norwich. (The Sun) Danny Simpson is set to undergo a trial spell at Celtic after the former Manchester United youngster left Leicester City. (Various) Neil Lennon hails Celtic's discipline against 'agricultural' Sarajevo and hints at new signings 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.