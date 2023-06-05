Celtic treble winner reveals plans for own big day with just four days rest before the boots go back on

The Celtic left-back, along with club colleagues Callum McGregor and Anthony Ralston, have been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway in Olso on June 17 and Georgia at Hampden three days later.
The trio will have just a few days to recuperate following Saturday's 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden before joining up with their Scotland team-mates at a training camp in Spain to prepare for the crucial double-header.
Taylor's brief period of downtime will be spent planning his own big day next year.
"Well, I have four days when I can go and see my wedding venue for next year! So I will be doing that first,” he said. “I will try and get a quick re-charge of the batteries and then right into the national team.
"It is just the life of a footballer. Certainly boys who play international football. You know you are only ever one game away and the next one is the biggest. That’s been the attitude for us at the club as a group of players and that’s the mentality I am sure every one of the international players have."
Scotland are top of Group A after opening wins over Cyprus and Spain and could take a big step towards Germany 2024 with another two positive results.
"They are not difficult games to motivate yourself for, you know what’s at stake at the end of that – the chance to go and represent your country at a major tournament, which we were lucky enough to do once and we want to do it again."