Celtic treble winner reveals plans for own big day with just four days rest before the boots go back on

Greg Taylor admits he will have little time to dwell on Celtic's historic treble success – or his own upcoming nuptials – ahead of another big month with Scotland.

The Celtic left-back, along with club colleagues Callum McGregor and Anthony Ralston, have been named in Steve Clarke's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway in Olso on June 17 and Georgia at Hampden three days later.

The trio will have just a few days to recuperate following Saturday's 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden before joining up with their Scotland team-mates at a training camp in Spain to prepare for the crucial double-header.

Taylor's brief period of downtime will be spent planning his own big day next year.

Celtic's Greg Taylor with the Scottish Cup trophy after the 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"Well, I have four days when I can go and see my wedding venue for next year! So I will be doing that first,” he said. “I will try and get a quick re-charge of the batteries and then right into the national team.

"It is just the life of a footballer. Certainly boys who play international football. You know you are only ever one game away and the next one is the biggest. That’s been the attitude for us at the club as a group of players and that’s the mentality I am sure every one of the international players have."

Scotland are top of Group A after opening wins over Cyprus and Spain and could take a big step towards Germany 2024 with another two positive results.