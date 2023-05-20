St Mirren's Curtis Main, who netted a double, had the Celtic defence in all sorts of difficulties as demonstrated in his scrap with Carl Starfelt during the 2-2 draw at Parkhead between the sides. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Of course, caveats must be applied over the sluggishness and weariness they displayed against a thoroughly impressive St Mirren brimming with brio. A contrast that resulted in the champions requiring an 81th minute equaliser from Callum McGregor to snatch a 2-2 draw and so prevent the first back-to-back league defeats by any Celtic side in 10 years. With the title bagged a fortinght ago, Ange Postecoglou’s men are essentially marking time until the Scottish Cup final in a fortnight. Their last game of any real significance in what has been an exhilarating campaign courtesy of their treble prospects resting on overcoming Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. Nothing before that matters, ultimately. Not what befell them with their 3-0 derby loss at Ibrox to Rangers last week, or the encounters away to Hibs in midweek or at home to Aberdeen next weekend with which they will complete their cinch Premiership commitments. And boy is it showing that all roads, and all within their psychological mindset - even if not wittingly - are pointing towards the national stadium on June 3.

The Celtic manager may have made plain post-match that he had no real interest in this out to explain away how unrecognisable his team have become in their past two outings from the one capable of running over the top of domestic opponents with a verve and vivaciousness for nine months of this season. Now, the Ferrari has been transformed into a jalopy, judging by their spluttering and misfiring against Robinson’s men. On the back of similar in Govan. The Paisley side responsible for their only serious breakdown when the championship was live, no less - courtesy of the 2-0 defeat in their own environs last September.

Some of the same elements were at play as in that afternoon as St Mirren, with a real rambunctiousness, set about Celtic. A team who, notably on both occasions, were devoid of their backline lynchpinCameron Carter-Vickers. Across an excruciating first half performance, ithatresulted in their hosts almost appearing whimpering. It was the physical diminishment that proved most evident. Experimenting with Tomoki Iwata as a centre-back following Yuki Kobayashi’s struggles the week before seemed high risk with battering ram Curtis Main his direct opponent. Robinson having the courage to play with a twin strikeforce as Greg Kiltie ably abetted the Englishman in setting about the home defence.

The absence of conviction from Celtic, and the opposite from Main, had an instant impact. Only four minutes were on the clock when a long ball from Trevor Carson led to Iwata and Anthony Ralston getting themselves into a serious frankly. It resulted in the Japanese performer - surprising dropped deep from his normal midfield role - flicking into the path of the St Mirren striker. He then skipped forward and hardly produced a blunderbuss shot on goal, but it was one that Joe Hart, slow to react, allowed to squirm under him.

If there was one element of Celtic that remained in keeping with the season as it has unfolded, it was Kyogo Furuhashi’s finishing prowess. Demonstrated when he was slipped in down the right channel by Reo Hatate on the quarter hour mark and set himself before ripping an unstoppable shot high into the net. The PFA Scotland player of the year’s 31st goal of a stonking campaign did not get his team going. And, as Postecoglou lamented in his instant assessment, his players struggled to produce the oomph that has been their hallmark. Though in not quite those words.

“St Mirren worked hard and did what they had to do,” he said. “We didn’t really control the game as well as we usually do. Mainly because we didn’t work as hard on the defensive side. It is fair to say in the last couple of weeks we’ve gone off that a bit. That doesn’t allow us to be relentless in the way we play. And gives the opportunity for the opposition to get up the park, and gives them a chance to recover. When we are right on it, we keep the opposition under pressure.”

The opposite was true with Curtis restoring the visitors’ one-goal advantage thanks to a 39th minute goal that summed up Celtic’s insipidness and St Mirren’s intent. A long throw-in from Joe Shaughnessy was headed clear by Greg Taylor. Only as far as the defender who strained to return it into the area. Another aimless defensive clearance allowed Mark O’Hara to nodded the ball back into the danger zone, from where Main dinked it in.