Celtic transfers: Riley McGree reasoning, Postecoglou playing politics, the quartet likely to leave - Andrew Smith and Mark Atkinson discuss

They have signed another striker in 18-year-old Irishman Johnny Kenny and many thought they would also get their hands on midfielder Riley McGree, only for the Australian internationalist to seemingly choose Middlesbrough over Celtic.

However, much of manager Ange Postecoglou’s business has been done early, with the signings of Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda reinforcing an already strong squad.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could be argued that Celtic do not need any more players, such is the size of their squad, and that the focus will now be on who may depart.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.