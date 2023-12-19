Celtic transfers: £3.75m outcast set for January exit, Liverpool loan decision, J-League return for duo

Alexandro Bernabei could be set to depart Celtic in the January transfer window. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic are expected to offload a number of out-of-favour players during the January transfer window in a bid to trim down their bloated squad. It has been reported that the club will listen to offers for Gustaf Lagerbielke, the Swedish international centre-back who was only signed for £3m on a five-year deal from IF Elfsborg in the summer. All reports indicate that more departures are likely..

£3.75m outcast set for January exit

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei could depart the club in January amid reported interest. The Argentine was signed from Lanus in a £3.75m deal 18 months ago but has been unable to dislodge Scotland interational Greg Taylor from the position. Bernabei has made just four substitute appearances under Brendan Rodgers this season, totalling 71 minutes on the park, with a move out of Parkhead now in the offing. According to the Scottish Sun, the 24-year-old has suitors in his homeland and Italy and is eyeing a January exit. Bernabei holds an Italian passport and would be keen on a move there, the report claims.

Liverpool loanee update

Celtic are not expected to renew Nat Phillips’ loan deal from Liverpool, it has been reported. The centre-back joied on a short-term deal in the summer as emergency cover for injured defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh. However, the 26-year-old has managed just four starts for Celtic and another four substitute appearances. According to Sky Sports, Celtic do not plan to keep him and he will return to Anfield when his deal expires in January.

J-League return for duo