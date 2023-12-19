Celtic transfers: £3.75m outcast set for January exit, Liverpool loan decision, J-League return for duo
Celtic are expected to offload a number of out-of-favour players during the January transfer window in a bid to trim down their bloated squad. It has been reported that the club will listen to offers for Gustaf Lagerbielke, the Swedish international centre-back who was only signed for £3m on a five-year deal from IF Elfsborg in the summer. All reports indicate that more departures are likely..
£3.75m outcast set for January exit
Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei could depart the club in January amid reported interest. The Argentine was signed from Lanus in a £3.75m deal 18 months ago but has been unable to dislodge Scotland interational Greg Taylor from the position. Bernabei has made just four substitute appearances under Brendan Rodgers this season, totalling 71 minutes on the park, with a move out of Parkhead now in the offing. According to the Scottish Sun, the 24-year-old has suitors in his homeland and Italy and is eyeing a January exit. Bernabei holds an Italian passport and would be keen on a move there, the report claims.
Liverpool loanee update
Celtic are not expected to renew Nat Phillips’ loan deal from Liverpool, it has been reported. The centre-back joied on a short-term deal in the summer as emergency cover for injured defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh. However, the 26-year-old has managed just four starts for Celtic and another four substitute appearances. According to Sky Sports, Celtic do not plan to keep him and he will return to Anfield when his deal expires in January.
J-League return for duo
Out of favour Celtic pair Yuki Kobayashi and Yosuke Ideguchi have been deemed surplus to requirements and are expected to leave the club in January. Neither player has made a single appearance under Brendan Rodgers this season with a return to the J-League on the cards for both, according to the Scottish Sun. Ideguchi, 27, who was signed from Gamba Osaka in December 2021, has spent time back in his homeland on loan at Avispa Fukuoka where he made 32 appearances and was nominated for Player of the Year. Kobayashi, meanwhile, who arrived just 13 months ago from Vissel Kobe on a five-year contract, was last seen turning out for a Celtic XI against Dundee in a testimonial match for Cammy Kerr back in November. A number of J-League clubs are interested in acquiring the 23-year-old centre-back.
