Celtic are closing in on the announcement of a new striker as another is set to exit ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

After failing in their pursuit of South Korea international Cho Gue-sung, the Scottish champions switched their attention to countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu, the 21-year-old who made his debut ahead of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The forward finished 2022 in electric form with 11 goals in 16 games for club side Suwon Bluewings. There are parallels to Gue-sung with both having spent time with Gimcheon Sangmu.

He spoke to media in his homeland, confirming the move to Glasgow. "We verbally agreed on personal terms and expect to complete the transfer within a few days,” he said. The revealed the transfer fee to be €3million, which works out at around £2.65million. According to the Daily Record, the player is in Glasgow and has met with his new team-mates ahead of the switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyeon-gyu will replace Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek has been linked with a move in January for the past two months after talks over a new contract stalled. It appeared he would make the move to Japan, joining Urawa Red Diamonds. Yet, reports in his homeland suggest he prefers a move to MLS and join Atlanta United.

An agreement between the American outfit and Celtic is still required but should happen before the end of the transfer window. Giakoumakis has not been in the squad for the previous two matches but did score in the League Cup final earlier this month, his 26 goals for the club in 57 appearances.

Meanwhile, Hibs are to reject a bid of £1million plus add-ons for striker Kevin Nisbet from English Championship side Millwall. The 25-year-old has also been linked with a move to Celtic are some fine form for Lee Johnson's men following a long injury lay-off.

Nisbet has netted seven in six league games since the return from the World Cup break, including a hat-trick against Motherwell. Millwall’s offer falls below the club's valuation for a player who still has 18 months to run on his deal at Easter Road.