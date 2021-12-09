Celtic transfers: Major breakthrough in pursuit for Yosuke Ideguchi

Yosuke Ideguchi is wanted by Celtic.

The 25-year-old is one of three J-League players the Glasgow club are trying to sign alongside Daizen Maeda of Yokohama F Marinos and Reo Hatate of Kawaski Frontale.

Ideguchi has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season and Yahoo Japan report that Celtic and Osaka have agreed on an £850,000 fee.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The box-to-box midfielder will now be free to travel to Scotland to finalise his deal, including contract terms, and have a medical.

Ideguchi has previously spent time in Britain. He had a spell at Leeds United in 2018, although he was farmed out on loan to Cultural Leonesa in Spain and German outfit Greuther Furth.

Capped 15 times by Japan, Celtic do not anticipate an issue with a work permit and hope to have him signed before the Scottish Cup tie against Alloa on the weekend of January 22.