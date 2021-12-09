Celtic transfers: Major breakthrough in pursuit for Yosuke Ideguchi

Celtic have agreed a fee with Gamba Osaka for midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, according to reports in Japan.

By Mark Atkinson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:53 pm
Yosuke Ideguchi is wanted by Celtic.

The 25-year-old is one of three J-League players the Glasgow club are trying to sign alongside Daizen Maeda of Yokohama F Marinos and Reo Hatate of Kawaski Frontale.

Ideguchi has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season and Yahoo Japan report that Celtic and Osaka have agreed on an £850,000 fee.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The box-to-box midfielder will now be free to travel to Scotland to finalise his deal, including contract terms, and have a medical.

Ideguchi has previously spent time in Britain. He had a spell at Leeds United in 2018, although he was farmed out on loan to Cultural Leonesa in Spain and German outfit Greuther Furth.

Capped 15 times by Japan, Celtic do not anticipate an issue with a work permit and hope to have him signed before the Scottish Cup tie against Alloa on the weekend of January 22.

Read More

Read More
Neil Lennon: Former Celtic boss and Hibs wants to get back into management and i...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

JapanGlasgow