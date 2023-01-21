Celtic transfers: Long-running saga nearing conclusion, club to make instant £5m profit, significant increase for target

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic’s future appears to have finally been settled, with a move to the German Bundesliga now the most likely destination.

Monitored by a number of clubs including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, Sky Sports are now reporting that Celtic have accepted a bid from Union Berlin, believed to be in the region of £8million. They claim that the Croatia internationalist has been given permission to travel to the German capital to complete the move.

Celtic signed Juranovic, 27, from Legia Warsaw in August 2021 for £2.5m and has been a success at Parkhead. The club were aware of heightened interest in the player late last year and move to sign his replacement in December, with Alistair Johnston, a Canada internationalist, landed from Montreal CF for £3m. Juranovic will not be in the matchday squad for the Scottish Cup clash against Morton this lunchtime.

Meanwhile, Celtic are closing in on a deal for South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu. The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Suwon Bluewings in his homeland, is set to increase his salary significantly and could sign for a £3m transfer in the coming days. Celtic had been linked with fellow K-League forward Cho Gue-sung, but that transfer has cooled and Oh looks the most likely replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is set to leave Celtic for either Urawa Red Dragons or Minnesota United.