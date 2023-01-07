The 27-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in Scottish football after a string of impressive performances for Croatia as they finished third at the recent World Cup. Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in Juranovic but ambitious Italian Serie A outfit Monza are now in the running to buy him. Respected Italian transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims that I Brianzoli are looking to strengthen heavily this month as they look to break into the upper echelons of the league and that Juranovic is a serious target. A loan deal with an obligation has been mooted, with “Monza intending to get serious” and back their manager Raffaelle Palladino.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that the club had received no offers for any of their players so far in this transfer window. Greek forward Giorgios Giakoumakis has also been linked with a move away from Celtic Park due to a reported breakdown in contract talks. Israeli winger Liel Abada also has admirers in the English Premier League, although it would take a strong bid to tempt Celtic into selling.
Meanwhile, Tunisian midfielder Aissa Laidouni – who has been linked with Celtic for the past few months – has spoken on the speculation surrounding his future. The 26-year-old currently plays for Ferencvaros in Hungary and when asked about stories on where he may move to by Hungarian media outlet Ulloi ut 129, he said: “I don't have to deal with them. I feel very comfortable at Ferencvaros, I have a live contract with Ferencvaros. All my respect goes to the club, the head coach, the sports director, the president. This is a big family. And I'm a professional, and I have to do my job that way. I have to do my job in such a way that I am ready for any possibility.”