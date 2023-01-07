Monza have emerged as a surprise contender for the signature of Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic.

The 27-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in Scottish football after a string of impressive performances for Croatia as they finished third at the recent World Cup. Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in Juranovic but ambitious Italian Serie A outfit Monza are now in the running to buy him. Respected Italian transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims that I Brianzoli are looking to strengthen heavily this month as they look to break into the upper echelons of the league and that Juranovic is a serious target. A loan deal with an obligation has been mooted, with “Monza intending to get serious” and back their manager Raffaelle Palladino.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that the club had received no offers for any of their players so far in this transfer window. Greek forward Giorgios Giakoumakis has also been linked with a move away from Celtic Park due to a reported breakdown in contract talks. Israeli winger Liel Abada also has admirers in the English Premier League, although it would take a strong bid to tempt Celtic into selling.

