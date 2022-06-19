Celtic transfers: Lead race for Alfa Semedo, Alexandro Bernabei boost, Ko Itakura nears move

The Scottish champions have already secured Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal with Jota likely to follow.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add to his forward options with a striker and wide player. Further back a defensive-minded midfielder and left-back are on the wishlist.

The latest name to be linked with a move to Parkhead is Guinea-Bissau international Alfa Semedo.

Celtic have been strongly linked with a Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza but Semedo could be an alternative.

The 24-year-old has just had a strong season for Vitória Guimarães in the Portuguese top flight.

A former Benfica player, he has had loan spells with both Nottingham Forest and Reading.

According to A Bola, several clubs are interested in Semedo who will likely move on this summer but it is Celtic who are at the forefront.

Alfa Semedo has been linked with Celtic. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Alexandro Bernabei is expected to leave Argentine side Lanus.

Clubs are keen on the left-back who is reportedly valued at £4million. Celtic are not prepared to pay as much as that according to the Daily Record but he is expected to leave this summer.

Lanus are already looking at potential replacements as per reports in Argentina.

He is due to return to the squad for this evening’s clash with Colon in the Argentine Liga Profesional.

One player who is unlikely to move to Celtic is Japanese international Ko Itakura.

Sports Hochi, in the player’s homeland, reports a deal has been agreed between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach for £5million.