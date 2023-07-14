Transfers discussions have been ongoing for several weeks, with both Celtic and 21-year-old Yang pushing to make the deal happen this summer despite his club, Gangwon FC, looking to hold onto their player until the end of the K-League season in November. Talks now appeared to have advanced with Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reporting that an agreement has now been reached that will see the K-League's Young Player of the Year complete a £2million move to Parkhead in time to join the club's pre-season tour of Japan next week.
Yang will become Brendan Rodgers' third signing since returning for his second spell in charge of Celtic following the arrivals of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm. He will join countryman Hyeon-gyu Oh at Celtic Park, with his fellow South Korean having completed a move from Suwon Bluewings back in January.
Celtic could be set to make it a trio of Korean signings, with Sports Chosun also claiming that the Parkhead side are closing in on a move for Busan I-Park midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu – a player described in his homeland as the Rodri of the K-League, in comparison to the Manchester City and Spain midfielder. They quoted an official in the transfer market as saying: "Yang Hyun-joon's transfer to Celtic has been confirmed. After long negotiations, both clubs have reached an agreement (20 million won). I know that Busan is positively reviewing Kwon Hyuk-kyu's advance into Europe. There is a high possibility that the transfer will be completed."