Celtic are set to complete the signing of winger Yang Hyun-Jun – with another Korean target also on his way to Parkhead, according to reports.

Transfers discussions have been ongoing for several weeks, with both Celtic and 21-year-old Yang pushing to make the deal happen this summer despite his club, Gangwon FC, looking to hold onto their player until the end of the K-League season in November. Talks now appeared to have advanced with Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reporting that an agreement has now been reached that will see the K-League's Young Player of the Year complete a £2million move to Parkhead in time to join the club's pre-season tour of Japan next week.

Yang will become Brendan Rodgers' third signing since returning for his second spell in charge of Celtic following the arrivals of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm. He will join countryman Hyeon-gyu Oh at Celtic Park, with his fellow South Korean having completed a move from Suwon Bluewings back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad