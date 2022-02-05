Celtic transfers: Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers discussions ongoing - 'we all live in a romanticised version of life'

Celtic want to keep Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers at the club beyond the end of the season.

Defender Carter-Vickers and forward Jota joined Celtic on loan from Tottenham Hostpur and Benfica respectively, with an option-to-buy clause inserted in the deals. However, neither player has committed fully to Celtic as of yet.

Both Carter-Vickers and Jota have become key men for Celtic under manager Ange Postecoglou, with little doubt that the Australian coach would like to keep them beyond this summer.

Asked if deals for them were any closer, Postecoglou responded: “If I say we’re closer, it’s as if something’s happened. Those discussions will be taking place over the course of the next period.

“Michael [Nicholson, chief executive] is at the forefront of that with the players themselves. It will take care of itself.”

Carter-Vickers and Jota played in Wednesday’s 3-0 home triumph over Rangers, which sent Celtic top of the table by a point, but Postecoglou doesn’t think the incredible atmosphere, nor the emotional post-match celebrations, will have much sway in whether definitive transfers are done for the players.

“Experiences like Wednesday will help but we all live in a romanticised version of life,” said Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Sunday’s league match against Motherwell at Fir Park.

“But it usually comes down to what drives the individual. These things are great but then finances come into it, other factors can influence the decision.

“I’m not going to try and convince anyone to stay. If you don’t understand how special it is to be a part of this place, nothing I’m going to say will change that.

“I know Cam and Jota love representing this football club and what it’s all about. They’re contributing right now and that’s all I need to see.

“They’re enjoying it. But it could be others. People are talking about new signings but we might lose a couple because we’re going so well.

“That’s part of football. I won’t lose so much sleep over it. While they’re under my charge, I’ll just get them to be the best they can be.”