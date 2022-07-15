Celtic transfers: Josip Juranovic boost as La Liga interest cools - for now - as developments come in Spain

Celtic's Josip Juranovic celebrates making it 4-0 from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone at Celtic Park, on April 09, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Croatian internationalist Juranovic emerged as a target for Diego Simeone last month, with Atletico Madrid in need of reinforcing their options at full-back.

Juranovic, 26, has been an impressive performer for Celtic since joining from Legia Warsaw last summer and his displays have caught the eye of other clubs.

However, it appears that Atletico Madrid have shifted their sights to Argentinian right-back Molina, who currently plays for Udinese. A deal is reported to be very close for all parties.

Simeone is understood to be an admirer of Juranovic though and it remains to be seen whether the La Liga giants will renew their interest at a later date.