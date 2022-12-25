Under Ange Postecoglou, there is never a dull transfer window at Celtic. Two players have already been snapped up for the start of next year – but that is likely to just be the start of a busy month at Parkhead.

Celtic have been linked with a move for South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung.

Celtic have already announced the captures of Yuki Kobayashi, a 22-year-old Japanese centre-half from Vissel Kobe. He has signed a five-year deal and will add competition to current centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh. Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston, 24, so impressive at the World Cup for the Maple Leafs, is also eligible from January 1 after completing a £3million transfer from Montreal CF.

The aforementioned duo’s arrival may be a bit of forward planning, with two defenders tipped for the exit door. Current first-choice right-back Josip Juranovic was already on many clubs’ shopping list before seriously enhancing his credentials with Croatia as they finished third at the World Cup. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are among his many suitors and the arrival of Johnston means Celtic already have his replacement in his building. A fee of at least £20million is set to be commanded. Welsh, whose game-time has been limited by injury and the good form of Carter-Vickers, Starfelt and Jenz in front of him, was earlier this week linked with Porto, while Udinese hold an interest in the Scotland Under-21 internationalist. Kobayashi’s arrival enhances the competition at centre-half and may finally force Welsh out of the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other players who could leave Celtic Park include two midfielders. Yosuke Ideguchi signed for Celtic last January alongside fellow Japanese Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate but has not had the impact of his countrymen. A return to his homeland is likely. Scott Robertson, a 21-year-old, has been unable to force his way into the first-team reckoning under Postecoglou and after loan spells at Gillingham, Doncaster and Crewe over the past few seasons, a permanent exit is on the cards. Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic captain Scott Brown, are reported to be interested in him. Forwards Liel Abada and Jota are on the longlists of several English Premier League clubs but whether those admirers will (a) make a move in January and (b) whether Celtic would entertain bids at this stage of the season remains to be seen. Striker Giorgios Giakoumakis is reportedly unhappy at talks breaking down on an enhanced contract and he is another who may depart, although Postecoglou has played down any unhappiness in his squad.

Josip Juranovic's Celtic stock is at an all-time high after impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the entrance door, rather than the exit, that will keep Celtic fans most excited in the coming weeks. Postecoglou and his recruitment team have a decent strike rate on new signings. “We’ll see what Santa brings,” was Postecoglou’s teaser in the wake of beating St Johnstone 4-1 on Christmas Eve. The latest player to be linked with the club is perhaps unsurprisingly another star performer in Japan’s J-League. Tomoki Iwata was signed for Yokohama F Marinos by Postecoglou and the Australian is an admirer of the 25-year-old for his work-rate and versatility. Capped four times by Japan, he can play at right-back, centre-half and in central midfield.

If Giakoumakis does leave, then a void will need filled in attack. Reports continue to persist that South Korean forward Cho Gue-sung, who scored twice for his country at the World Cup, is a serious target for Celtic. Currently playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the K-League, he is also wanted by Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and French club Rennes. There is an acceptance from Jeonbuk that Cho will leave in January, given the 24-year-old’s rising stock. It’s just a question of where he ends up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic, as always, will get linked with several players over the next few weeks. Tunisian midfielder Aissa Laidouni, currently at Ferencvaros, is one such example. Given the active nature of Celtic at this time of year, this comes with the territory. It makes for an exciting month for a fanbase already enthralled by their team’s iron grip on Scottish football as they continue to sweep all before them.