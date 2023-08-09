Defender speaks on Celtic interest

Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke has revealed he is honoured to be attracting interest from the Scottish champions. Brendan Rodgers has identified the 23-year-old Elfsborg centre-back as a replacement for the outgoing Carl Starfelt, who is expected to complete a move to Celta Vigo in the coming days. Lagerbielke has been capped once by Sweden and is a 6ft 3in defender who has impressed in the Allsvenskan this season. Reports in the Swedish media claim that Celtic have made a £3million bid for Lagerbielke and that Elfsborg are set to accept the offer.

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Borås Tidning about the approach from Celtic, Lagerbieke said: "It's very fun first of all. It's fun when such a big club shows interest. I think all players in the Allsvenskan want to go abroad at some point and test their wings. A big club with so many fans and who played in the Champions League and won titles. It is clear that every player dreams of it. It is an honour to receive that interest. It has gone quickly. But it's hard work that has been the basis for that and I've just pushed on even when I didn't get to play and then took the chances when I got them. Now you're standing here with that interest, it's a great journey and I'm very proud of it. It is difficult to answer. You don't really have anything to decide on until you sit there with a contract and have to sign it."

Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke (left) pictured in action for Elfsborg. Photo by PIETER STAM DE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12339700j)

Kobayashi considered for loan exit

Celtic could allow Yuki Kobayashi to depart the club on loan this summer, according to a report. The Japanense defender was one of previous boss Ange Postecoglou's final signings when he arrived from Vissel Kobe in January but has found first-team opportunities limited since enduring a difficult Old Firm debut in a 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox in May. He is not considered part of the immediate first team plans under Brendan Rodgers, with Football Scotland claiming the Northern Irishman 'would be open' to allowing the 23-year-old to move out on loan this summer, with a possible return to his homeland on the cards. Any exit for Kobayashi, however, would be incumbent on the arrival of a replacement for the outgoing Carl Starflet, with discussions over a £3m move for Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in the pipeline. It has also been reported that Kobayashi has moved agents, switching from UDN Sports to CAA Base, who represent a number of top Premier League stars.

‘Deal sealed’ for Starfelt exit

Carl Starfelt has sealed his move to Celta Vigo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Brendan Rodgers confirmed after the 4-2 win over Ross County on Saturday that the Swedish centre-back had made his last appearance for the club. “I wanted to put Carl Starfelt on, it might be his last appearance here,” he said of substituting in the 28-year-old signed for £4million from Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2021. “There has been interest for him and he wants to take up that possibility. We will resolve that as quick as we can." Posting on Twitter to his 17 million followers on Wednesday, Romano wrote: “Deal sealed. Carl Starfelt joins Celta on four year contract, clubs signing all the documents today.”

