Celtic transfer target Dylan Reid has been capped at Scotland Under-17 level.

The reigning cinch Premiership champions are reported to have a agreed a fee of £125,000 for Reid after overcoming fierce rivals Rangers to open talks.

Reid, 17, has been impressive since breaking into the St Mirren first-team picture a year ago and has been capped by Scotland at Under-17 level.

The Daily Record claims that Reid will now meet with Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea, who are the principal coaches of Celtic’s B team, on Monday to discuss his move. While first-team manager Ange Postecoglou will join via video link from Celtic’s pre-season base in Austria, Reid is expected to be parachuted into the development team at first to continue his football education.