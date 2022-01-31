Celtic transfers: Balancing act and transfer fee desires that could could shape activity - what to expect on deadline day ... and beyond

Celtic summer arrival Osaze Urhoghide travelled to Belgium on Sunday to join KV Oostende on loan until the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Australian has said he does not expect any further signings following the busiest January window for Celtic arrivals in recent memory courtesy of Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Johnny Kenny and Matt O’Riley all being acquired on permanent deals. These five in-comings could be balanced by as many outgoings. Posteocoglou has spoken of the desire to give players loan opportunities for game time following a campaign in which the number of names appearing in Celtic’s matchday squads has exceeded 40.

Summer arrival from Sheffield Wednesday Osaze Urhoghide travelled to Belgium yesterday to conclude a loan deal with KV Oostende – where former Celtic defender Jack Hendry reignited his career – and further such deals are expected. Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has been linked with a move to IFK Gothenburg as he looks for a fresh start following a miserable year-and-a-half in Scotland since his £5million move from AEK Athens. However, the desire for Celtic to recoup around £2m could place such a move in the balance. Another of Celtic’s summer 2020 transfer failures Albian Ajeti is understood to be on the wanted list former club FC Basel, with whom the 24-year-old striker bagged 37 league goals between 2017 and 2019. Again, though, Celtic’s desire to obtain a fee that would go a fair way to offsetting the £4.5m they paid West Ham for the forward could be a stumbling block.

Permanent moves away from Boli Bolingoli and Ismali Soro would surely be welcomed both by Celtic and the largely out-of-favour players themselves, even if the club’s midfield issues had returned Soro to the bench for recent games, with the Ivorian even given the final minutes in the win away to Hearts last Wednesday. The 23-year-old and Bolingoli have previously been linked with moves to the MLS and Postecoglou has hinted that domains in which January 31 is not the transfer deadline day could come into play for moving out players.

In terms of younger squad members who could still have long-term futures at Celtic but would benefit from loans with opportunities presented limited, Aberdeen are keen on forward Mikey Johnston, while Kilmarnock have sought to bring in left-sided operator Adam Montgomery.

