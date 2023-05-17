Celtic transfers: Ange Postecolgou admits 'players will move on' as 18-goal target addresses speculation

Ange Postecoglou has proven himself adept in the transfer market. His hit ratio since moving to Celtic Park has been impressive, especially utilising his knowledge of the Japanese market, and he may have to show that nous once more in the summer as he admitted that some players “move on” as they attract interest from elsewhere due to the success the club has had under his watch. The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have been watched by clubs from England and around Europe. But Postecoglou views it as an “opportunity to grow as a team”. He told the Daily Record: “Part of that challenge will be the more success you have the more likely it will be that some of your players will move on. They get the attention of other clubs. We have to be ready to fill those gaps with players who have the ability to take us to another level altogether.”