Celtic transfers: Ange Postecolgou admits 'players will move on' as 18-goal target addresses speculation

The next level
Ange Postecoglou has proven himself adept in the transfer market. His hit ratio since moving to Celtic Park has been impressive, especially utilising his knowledge of the Japanese market, and he may have to show that nous once more in the summer as he admitted that some players “move on” as they attract interest from elsewhere due to the success the club has had under his watch. The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have been watched by clubs from England and around Europe. But Postecoglou views it as an “opportunity to grow as a team”. He told the Daily Record: “Part of that challenge will be the more success you have the more likely it will be that some of your players will move on. They get the attention of other clubs. We have to be ready to fill those gaps with players who have the ability to take us to another level altogether.”
Forward target speaks
Celtic have been linked with a move for AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia. The 25-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances this season, helping the Greek giants win the league, only their second title since 1994. The Scottish champions are not the only club to have shown an interest with the likes of Lazio and Borussia Dortmund also mentioned and the player addressed the speculation recently. He told Newsday in his homeland: “I just try my best to pay it no mind, almost, but as much as you want to block it out, sometimes when you hear the types of clubs that are interested in you, you're like 'What!?'. But you have to block it off and continue to stay focused on the goals and tasks at hand. Whatever happens in the future, according to how things go, we will see."