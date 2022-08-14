Celtic transfers: Ange Postecoglou predicts 'hectic' end to window

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Albian Ajeti clearly has no future at Celtic but Ange Postecoglou maintains he isn't in the business of telling players they should go or stay at the club. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

With Albian Ajeti surplus to requirements and James McCarthy not guaranteed to feature in the senior squad on a weekly basis, the 56-year-old was asked if outgoings were now more likely to be the focus of Celtic’s activity. Which could be impacted by a domino effect in the English top flight that could stimulate interest in Josip Juranovic and Matt O’Riley. However, Postecoglou hinted that late such trading could also work in Celtic’s favour.

"In terms of incomings we are still active,” he said. “There's one or two areas that I would like to bring in but it has to be the right sort of players. We are definitely still active and looking at what options may be available. This transfer window is going to be pretty hectic in the last couple of weeks. I suggest there could be some opportunities there for us.

“In terms of outgoings there are players who aren't getting a lot of opportunities. I am not having discussions with anyone on a daily basis on what their future should be, that's really up to them. I am not one to try and convince people to stay and I am not going to persuade anyone to go but the reality is there that some people will get less opportunities and if that's not sufficient for them then they can explore other opportunities.”

