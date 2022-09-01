Celtic transfers: 'Alive' to late deals, Oliver Abildgaard, one player attracting Premiership interest - deadline day at Parkhead
If you believe the more outlandish rumours, Celtic will be working on transfers in and out, morning, noon and night on deadline day.
In that world, Matt O’Riley is heading to Manchester United, David Turnbull is about to travel down to London and join West Ham – again! – and Celtic will be covering those losses by bringing in free agent Ross Barkley, and Danish holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, described as on special leave from the Scottish champions’ new favourite club, Russian side Rubin Kazan.
In the real world, Abildgaard would certainly be obtainable if Ange Postecoglou so desired in being one of the many overseas players previously based in the country that want to vacate it following as a result of Russian despot Vladimir Putin waging war on Ukraine. It was against this backdrop, and from Kazan, that Celtic acquired winger Sead Haksabanovic last week – having a year ago signed Carl Starfelt from the club.
Postecoglou has consistently said the club will remain alive to any last-minute opportunities. And on the departure front, one opened up with Albian Ajeti moving to Sturm Graz on a season long deal, that includes an option for the Austrian club to purchase the frozen out striker for £5million. Meanwhile, it still seems eminently possible that Mikey Johnston will be farmed out on loan to gain regular game-time, with a number of cinch Premiership teams believed to have expressed interest.