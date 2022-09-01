Celtic transfers: 'Alive' to late deals, Oliver Abildgaard, one player attracting Premiership interest - deadline day at Parkhead

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who plays for Rubin Kazan, has been linked with Celtic.

In that world, Matt O’Riley is heading to Manchester United, David Turnbull is about to travel down to London and join West Ham – again! – and Celtic will be covering those losses by bringing in free agent Ross Barkley, and Danish holding midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, described as on special leave from the Scottish champions’ new favourite club, Russian side Rubin Kazan.

In the real world, Abildgaard would certainly be obtainable if Ange Postecoglou so desired in being one of the many overseas players previously based in the country that want to vacate it following as a result of Russian despot Vladimir Putin waging war on Ukraine. It was against this backdrop, and from Kazan, that Celtic acquired winger Sead Haksabanovic last week – having a year ago signed Carl Starfelt from the club.