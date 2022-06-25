Celtic transfers: Alexandro Bernabei lands in Glasgow, long Jota story goes on, search for midfielder

Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei has completed his journey from Argentina to Scotland and is expected to seal his move to Celtic in the coming days.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 8:35 am
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 8:35 am

The 21-year-old landed in Glasgow on Friday after a long trip from Buenos Aires and will now undergo a medical before signing his contract, which is reported to be a five-year deal.

Bernabei will offer competition to Greg Taylor on Celtic’s left flank and will cost the club a fee in the region of £3.75million.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Meanwhile, the protracted transfer saga involving Benfica forward Jota should come to a conclusion early next week when the 23-year-old returns from holiday.

Alexandro Bernabei, centre, is likely to cost Celtic a fee of £3.75million.

The Portuguese has said his goodbyes to team-mates and staff in Lisbon and is set to seal a permanent transfer of £6.4m after a successful loan spell last season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou still wants another midfielder and has been linked with Alfa Semedo, Connor Barron and Vinicius Souza in the past week.

Read More

Read More
Connor Barron: Aberdeen's contract plans revealed, Lewis Ferguson future latest ...
GlasgowScotland