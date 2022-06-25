Celtic transfers: Alexandro Bernabei lands in Glasgow, long Jota story goes on, search for midfielder

The 21-year-old landed in Glasgow on Friday after a long trip from Buenos Aires and will now undergo a medical before signing his contract, which is reported to be a five-year deal.
Bernabei will offer competition to Greg Taylor on Celtic’s left flank and will cost the club a fee in the region of £3.75million.
Meanwhile, the protracted transfer saga involving Benfica forward Jota should come to a conclusion early next week when the 23-year-old returns from holiday.
The Portuguese has said his goodbyes to team-mates and staff in Lisbon and is set to seal a permanent transfer of £6.4m after a successful loan spell last season.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou still wants another midfielder and has been linked with Alfa Semedo, Connor Barron and Vinicius Souza in the past week.