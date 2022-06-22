Celtic transfers: Alexandro Bernabei departs Argentina, Alfa Semedo latest, competition for Aberdeen starlet

The 21-year-old Lanus left-back said goodbye to his team-mates on Tuesday and on Wednesday was pictured at an Argentinian airport with family and friends as he left bound for Glasgow. Bernabei will arrive in Scotland in the next few days and undergo a medical, with a five-year contract on the table.

Celtic are reported to have agreed a fee of £3.5million for Bernabei, with a potential sell-on clause of ten per cent.

Respected Argentinian journalist Cesar Luis Merlo tweeted: “Alexandro Bernabei, a 21-year-old winger, will arrive in Scotland this week. Once he has passed the medical check-ups he will sign for five years with Celtic. Lanus sold 90 per cent of the economic rights and kept 10 per cent.”

Lanus defender Alexandro Bernabei left Argentina bound for Celtic.

Bernabei will compete with Greg Taylor for the left-back slot next season after the club let Liam Scales depart for Aberdeen.

Celtic had been linked with a move for Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo, but reports on Wednesday afternoon suggested that the deal had collapsed. A loan move with a mandatory option to buy had been mooted for the 24-year-old Guinea-Bissau internationalist, but Celtic are set to train their sights elsewhere.