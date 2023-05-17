Celtic transfers: 5 players linked with move to Scottish champions as Ange Postecoglou targets 'another level'

How do Celtic go to the next level? They are on course for the treble, following on from the double last season, and it is difficult to look at Ange Postecoglou’s strongest XI and pinpoint an area that should be upgraded or would be straightforward to upgrade.

The Australian, speaking to the Daily Record, outlined how the team could change this summer, admitting that due to the club's success players will begin to attract attention. It is therefore of little surprise that clubs in England and around Europe will be watching stars such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley, Jota, Liel Abada and Reo Hatate.

"We have to be ready to fill those gaps with players who have the ability to take us to another level altogether," Postecoglou said. “So there are always those challenges there.”

Unlike Rangers, however, Celtic are in a strong position where there is no need for an overhaul, rather just tweaks here and there, like January when Josip Juranovic and Giorgios Giakoumakis left and were replaced by Alistair Johnston and Hyeongyu Oh.

Xavier Mbuyamba

The 21-year-old has already had an interesting career. Born in the Netherlands, he moved to Barcelona as a teen with countryman Patrick Kluivert key to the deal. He was there just a short spell before moving to Chelsea, signing a three year-deal in 2020. The right-footed centre-back was described by the English side as athletic who is comfortable in possession and dominant in the air. Standing at 6ft5in, he has been compared to former Celtic star Virgil van Dijk. He returned to the Netherlands in 2022, joining Volendam where he has gained regular first-team football for the first time in his career and impressed to the extent he has attracted interest from the likes of Ajax and AZ in the Dutch top-flight and teams around Europe, including Celtic.

Levi Garcia

It has been a hugely productive season for the Trinidad & Tobago international, his most successful to date. The 25-year-old has helped AEK Athens win their 13th league title, while they could clinch the Greek Cup and the double for the first time since the 1977/78 campaign. Garcia has been key to their success, scoring 18 goals in 36 games. It is the first season in his career where he has hit double figures having spent the last two years with AEK following a €2.6million move from the Israeli top-flight, while he also has Eredivisie experience. Villarreal were linked with the player in January but it was reported the player had a €15million price tag. AEK only have 60 per cent of his rights with 40 per cent remaining with former club Beitar Jerusalem.

Levi Garcia is reportedly attracting interest from Celtic and other big European clubs. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Eduvie Ikoba

While Xavier Mbuyamba has had an interesting career, Eduvie Ikoba has had an unconventional one. He played college football in his native US before he was drafted by FC Dallas but didn't earn a contract. His next move was to his current club, Hungarian side Zalaegerszeg. He then earned a move to Slovakia's AS Trenčín but he has since returned to Hungary with Zalaegerszeg and has struck 13 goals in 32 appearances this season. However, he has scored just once in the league since November. The player, speaking recently confirmed he has two years remaining on his deal but admitted his future is “still uncertain”. He said: "If I were to get a contract from somewhere that would allow me to take another step in my career, I would consider the opportunity.”

Ryotaro Ito

Ange Postecoglou has tended to do most of his business in the Japanese market during the January window when the J1 League has finished. However, he has been linked with a summer move for Ryotaro Ito who is performing very well for Albirex Niigata having helped them return to the top-flight. He has scored seven goals in 13 league appearances from an attacking midfield position. The 25-year-old has a respectable goal-scoring record from midfield during his career. This campaign looks like being his first as a regular in the J1 League.

Xavier Mbuyamba has impressed in the Eredivisie for Volendam after spells at Chelsea and Barcelona as a youngster. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Diego Valoyes