Celtic transfer window: Midfielder linked, possible Brendan Rodgers targets, Ange Postecoglou £20m raid

It’s official – the transfer window is now open in Scotland. Clubs can now buy and sell players but for Celtic the focus is on appointing a manager to oversee their transfer business ...

With no manager currently at the helm following Ange Postecoglou's hasty departure for Tottenham just three days after completing the treble, it is perhaps not surprising that most of the transfer talk surrounding Celtic ahead of the window opening has involved possible departures rather than potential arrivals.

Whether or not the departed Australian head coach returns to Parkhead to cherry-pick some of his previous first-team favourites for his new venture in the Premier League remains to be seen. Reports last week claimed he could be set to spark a £20m bidding war for Kyogo Furuhashi with interest in the Japanese striker across Europe following a campaign in which he bagged 34 goals in 53 appearances for the Parkhead club. Reo Hatate is another who Postecoglou is a big fan of and who has all the attributes to become a success in the English top flight.

Speculation has also surrounded the future of Celtic winger Liel Abada with reports the Israel international has turned down a new contract offer amid Premier League interest, while English and German clubs are also said to be circling Matt O'Riley, with Brighton heavily linked.

Arrivals and departures are likely at Celtic this summer following the appointment of a new manager. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The incoming next Celtic manager will likely want to keep the nucleus of a squad that has dominated Scottish football over the past 18 months together, but they will also want to put their own stamp on the team so, whoever is appointed, new signings are to be expected.

If it is to be Brendan Rodgers - reports would suggest a sensational return for the former Celtic boss is close - such a high-profile appointment could help convince current stars to stay, as well as attract the calibre of signings that made Rodgers such a success during his first stint in charge, such as Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard.

Rodgers will likely have targets in mind with a possible shift away from the Asian market that brought his predecessor such success with his previous signing record showing a tendency to focus on the English and European markets.