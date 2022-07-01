Celtic transfer target in Glasgow ahead of announcement as ex-winger makes surprise Ligue 1 move

Jota has agreed to join Celtic and will become the sixth most expensive signing in Scottish football history. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Portuguese winger has a terrific loan spell last season, helping the club win a league and League Cup double, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in all competitions.

As part of the deal from Benfica, Celtic had an option to make the deal permanent.

According to Sky Sports, Jota was in Glasgow on Thursday to agree personal terms and finalise the deal.

The 23-year-old will sign a four-year deal with Celtic and Benfica having already agreed on a £6.3million transfer which will see the Portuguese giants have a 30 per cent sell-on clause.

He will become the sixth most expensive signing in Scottish football history.

Celtic fans have been keen for the signing to be confirmed following his success last season.

He could link up with new recruit Alexandro Bernabei down the left-hand side in the coming campaign.

The left-back became the first Argentine to sign for Celtic on Thursday, on a five-year deal from Lanus, and will challenge Greg Taylor for the position.

Meanwhile, former Celtic winger Karamoko Dembele is set to for a surprise move to France.

The 19-year-old has reportedly agreed a move to Brest who finished mid-table in Ligue 1 last season.

Report in France indicate he will join up with the club for pre-season training at the start of next week.

Dembele famously trained with the Celtic first-team under Brendan Rodgers aged 15 but didn’t make the breakthrough many hoped and expected at Celtic Park.