Celtic transfer news: Italian giants join Arsenal in hunt for Kieran Tierney

Have your say

Celtic are bracing themselves for serious interest in star man Kieran Tierney.

READ MORE: Are Arsenal preparing a £20m+ offer for Celtic ace Kieran Tierney - Unai Emery's No.1 target?

Napoli are interested in Kieran Tierney. Picture: SNS

Italian giants Napoli have joined Arsenal in the race for the left-back.

Recognised around Europe as one of the best young players in his position, the Serie A runners-up have made enquiries.

According to the Scottish Sun, manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the 22-year-old.

Tierney, who is contracted until 2023, has already made 170 appearances for Celtic, 42 of which have come in European competition where he has faced and the likes of Lionel Messi, Arjen Robben and Raheem Sterling.

READ MORE: Why Kieran Tierney is worth his '£26m valuation'

Napoli already have two international left-backs on their book in Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui but will compete with Arsenal for the £26-million rate defender.

Gunners boss Unai Emery sees left-back as a priority and Tierney his No.1 target.

The Premier League side may use fringe players as a makeweight in the deal.

READ MORE: The incredible stats which highlights Celtic's dominance and make them best in Europe - Rangers score highly but well behind