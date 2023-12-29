Celtic transfer news: Brendan Rodgers makes signings admission as early winter wonders of past look unlikely
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed no new signings are in the pipeline for the start of the January transfer window.
In an admission that is sure to concern supporters clamouring for the acquisitions of capable, experienced performers fitting the profile the Northern Irishman has identified as required additions, he could provide no likely timeline for such moves across the next month. The need for reinforcements appears more pronounced owing to recent defeats, and the anticipation that strikers Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu, and wingers Daixen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun will be departing for the Asia Cup next week, a competition which runs until mid-February.
In recent years, Celtic have had players lined up to join before the end of December. Yuki Kobayashi’s capture was announced last November, with the signing of Alistair Johnston confirmed three-and-a-half weeks before the window opened. Meanwhile, deals for Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi were all struck ahead of the transfer period of January 2022 becoming active. Nothing similar will ensue in the coming days Rodgers intimated when asked if there were any arrivals lined up.
“Not yet,” the Celtic manager said. “Not that I’m aware of. I don’t think there are any who’ll be right in at the beginning. I think every coach would want them in on the first day but they’ll be in when they are ready to be in, and if they are at the level to be in.”
