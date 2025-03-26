Celtic Transfer News: Latest updates ahead of summer 2025 transfer window

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has also been sanctioned. | SNS Group

Here is the latest news on Celtic Transfer News ahead of the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL 2024/25 season is coming to a close and the Hoops will be looking to boost their squad to once again challenge for the title but also try to make a bigger dent on the European stage. We’ll have all of the latest Celtic Transfer News available on this page, which we’ll be updating daily to make sure you get the latest on the biggest club in Scotland.

Celtic Transfer News: Transfer Targets for 2025

Elvis Rexhbeçaj Interest

Celtic have shown interest in signing Elvis Rexhbeçaj, a 27-year-old defensive midfielder from Augsburg. Rexhbeçaj, who has 18 months left on his contract, is also attracting attention from clubs such as Besiktas, Parma, and several English Championship teams. (via The Scottish Sun)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic's Interest in Re-signing Carl Starfelt

According to a report from The Celtic Star on March 24, 2025, Celtic made an enquiry last summer about re-signing defender Carl Starfelt from Celta Vigo. Starfelt had previously transferred to the La Liga side in 2023 after a successful tenure at Celtic, where he contributed to five trophies over two seasons. However, the financial aspects of the deal were deemed too substantial for the Hoops, leading them to pursue other options, including the acquisition of Auston Trusty. ​

Kalidou Sidibe Emerges as a Transfer Target

As reported by GlasgowWorld on March 22, 2025, Celtic are considering a move for Kalidou Sidibe, a 26-year-old defensive midfielder currently playing for Guingamp in France's Ligue 1. Sidibe, who stands at an imposing six feet seven inches, has made 31 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists. With only one year remaining on his contract, the Hoops may see an opportunity to negotiate a transfer.