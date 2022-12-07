Celtic transfer latest: Target's hint, Euro giants eye Parkhead star, battle for £4m international playmaker

Celtic have already added two players to Ange Postecoglou's squad ahead of the January transfer window and it could be a busy month in the east end of Glasgow.

Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston have both been signed to five year deals from Vissel Kobe in Japan and MLS outfit CF Montreal respectively. Postecoglou had admitted previously that work had taken place ahead of the window opening. Last January, the club signed well with the arrivals of Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda who scored for Japan against Croatia in the last 16 in Qatar.

It has been reported that Celtic may look to sign a striker next month, especially with doubts over the long-term future of Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek has a one goal in every two games ratio since joining from Dutch side VVV-Venlo but it has been reported talks over a new contract have stalled. One player heavily linked has been South Korean international forward Gue-sung Cho. The player’s dad recently told media in his homeland that “he needs a club that will help him adapt and settle down to a new lifestyle on and off the pitch" when he moves on from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Cho confirmed “there is interest from European clubs” and is keen to test himself having played against Uruguay, Ghana, Portugal and Brazil in Qatar.

“After playing against world-class players at the World Cup, I want to advance to Europe,” he said. “I want to go there and grow more because I met players from Europe and South America here. The desire to meet again in club football has grown stronger.”

Playmaker interest and Juranovic latest

Celtic have also been linked with Egyptian international playmaker Afsha. The 26-year-old, who is valued at £4million, plays for El Ahly, one of the biggest clubs in his homeland. His agent confirmed the Scottish champions’ interest but also revealed Turkish duo Galatasaray and Besiktas are also keen.

Afsha has played nearly 150 times for the Cairo-based club and has five goals in 20 caps for his country. He is contracted until the summer of 2024.

Celtic target Gue-Sung Cho has admitted he is keen to move to European football. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, with the arrival of Johnston it has increased the expectation that Josip Juranovic will depart the club in January or the summer. Ahead of the World Cup, it was reported Celtic would be open to listening to offers for their right-back. The Croatian has started all of his country’s games on their way to a quarter-final meeting with Brazil on Friday. His form has caught the attention as it did last season with reported interest from Spain and England.

Reports in Spain suggest Atletico Madrid could watch him in action against the Brazilians where he will likely come up against a front line of Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicus Jr and Raphinha. Atletico were one of the teams strongly linked with the 27-year-old, whose contract runs until 2026. Diego Simeone’s men trail Barcelona by 13 points in La Liga but did spend €20million on a right-back in the summer with Argentinian international Nahuel Molina joining from Udinese.