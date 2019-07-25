Celtic transfer latest: Spanish veteran on radar | Swiss defender linked | Could Hoops go for £5m man?

The latest transfer news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Barragan to Celtic? Hoops linked with Spanish defender

Celtic brought in Hatem Abd Elhamed this week, to solve their right-back issues, but it's understood Neil Lennon is keen to add further cover in the position.

One defender who has been linked with the Hoops is Real Betis right-back Antonio Barragan. The former Sevilla and Liverpool youngster, who has also turned out for Deportivo La Coruña, Valladolid, Valencia and Middlesbrough, has reportedly been the subject of checks by Celtic scouts, according to the Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old would likely be experienced cover for Elhamed if a move transpired, and would likely be relatively inexpensive.

Swiss ace on radar as agent takes in Kalju game

Another defender on Celtic's radar - who may be a more likely option - is Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer. The nine-cap international played 41 times last season, scoring twice and assisting seven.

He has three years left on his contract at St. Jakob-Park, with the Daily Mail reporting that Celtic have also checked out the 26-year-old.

Gumny still an option

A third option at the back for Celtic could be Polish full-back Robert Gumny.

The Lech Poznan defender, who the Hoops have been monitoring for some time, would be an expensive option, likely cosing at least £5 million.

Gumny, 21, has already played more than 70 times for Poznan.