Celtic transfer latest: More clubs interested in duo, Serie A side, preliminary talks, attractive offer

Interest continues to grow in Celtic duo Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic.

Serie A side Torino are the latest side to be credited with an interest in the Croatian full-back. Juranovic played every minute of his country’s journey to the semi-final of the World Cup where they were defeated 3-0 by Argentina in Qatar on Tuesday night.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin side have held preliminary talks regarding a January move for the right-back. Ahead of the tournament it was reported that Celtic would consider selling their asset after the World Cup. Juranovic put in a hugely impressive performance in the quarter-final win over Brazil. It is understood Atletico Madrid watched him in that game having had an interest in the summer. Fellow La Liga sides Real Sociedad and Barcelona have also been linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player, speaking ahead of the Argentina game, said he wouldn’t entertain transfer speculation until his time in Qatar had finished. His contract with Celtic runs until 2026 but the Scottish champions appear to have prepared for his exit with the addition of Canadian international Alistair Johnston on a five-year deal from MLS outfit CF Montreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Giakoumakis could be another to exit Celtic after talks over an improved deal stalled. It was reported in Greece over the weekend that the striker, who has recently changed his agent, is keen on a move to the Premier League should an improved offer not materialise. It also reported the player and his family not enjoying the Scottish weather.

The 27-year-old has scored a goal every other game since joining Celtic which has attracted the attention of clubs in England and Germany. However, the Scottish Sun reports that the player could get a highly attractive offer from Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Ange Postecoglou recently spoke about possible interest in his players and key stars moving on. He said: "In 25 years of doing this job, I’ve never taken anything personally or felt players should think a certain way. Some players want more game time, some think it might be time for them to improve their financial situation or maybe it’s just they don’t like the way I manage. It could be a number of things, but it’s constantly evolving.”