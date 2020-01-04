Celtic transfer latest: Mohamed Elyounoussi £9m price tag, Fabricio Bruno agent warning, advice from John Hughes

Mohamed Elyounoussi has impressed while on loan but Celtic may need to splash out to sign him, while any bid for Brazilian Bruno could hinge on a tangled relationship between player, selling club and agent.

Southampton want £9m for Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton would be prepared to accept an offer of £9 million for winger Mohamed Elyounoussi who impressed on loan at Celtic during the first half of the season.

The English Premier League club paid £16m to land the Norwegian from Swiss side Basel in summer 2018 but he made just 16 league appearance for Southampton.

He joined Celtic on loan last summer and has scored seven goals in 13 appearances in all competitions despite his season being disrupted by injuries.

He helped Celtic win the Betfred Cup final against Rangers last month.

Southampton are keen to offload Elyounoussi and, according to the Daily Express, would take a fee in the region of £9m, the same amount Celtic paid Paris Saint-Germain to sign Odsonne Edouard, their record signing.

Celtic warned about Fabricio Bruno's agent

Celtic's pursuit of the Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno has been complicated by a warning over the player's agent.

Saulo Froes, the chairman of Bruno's club Cruzeiro, has told all clubs interested in the player not to deal with Fabio Mello who he says is "wholly unethical".

Bruno, 24, is trying to get out of his contract at the Belo Horizonte-based club after accusing them of failing to pay him.

The matter is mired in a legal battle.

Froes said: "The player's agent is wholly unethical. I would urge all clubs around the world to have nothing to do with him."

Former defender says Celtic need a new striker

Former Celtic defender John Hughes believes the club need a new striker as back-up to Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths as they bid to hold off the challenge from Rangers and win a ninth consecutive Scottish title.

Griffiths has played only sporadically this season due to injuries and personal issues and Hughes would like to see more support for the front men.

"I'm always worried about Griff with that calf problem and maybe Celtic need to bring in another striker," Hughes told The Scotsman.

He thinks the destiny of the title could hinge on the business Celtic and Rangers do in January.

"It will be massive what both clubs do in the window now," he said.

"I think Celtic will bring in two or three, I'm not sure Rangers need two or three."