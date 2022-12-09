Celtic transfer latest: Midfielder could exit Parkhead with interest as new World Cup star linked

When Celtic return to competitive action a week on Saturday with a visit to Pittodrie to face third-place Aberdeen, they will do so in a commanding position. Rangers may have reduced the gap at he top to six points having played Hibs on Thursday but they will be expected to kick on.

Ange Postecoglou has already reinforced his squad with the additions of Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston with possibly more to come in January. There could also be exits with one player reportedly attracting interest having fallen down the Celtic Park pecking order.

Since joining last January, Yosuke Ideguchi has struggled to make an impact at the club. He made just six appearances in the second half of last season with a solitary start. Last campaign saw him pick up a knee injury not long into his Parkhead career. And fitness issues continued during this summer. This campaign he has yet to feature and has only made the bench on three occasions.

He could exit next month with the Scottish Sun reporting there are clubs in J1 League keeping tabs on his situation. The 26-year-old is a 15-time international for Japan and has impressed with Gamba Osaka prior to his arrival. He now finds himself behind countryman Reo Hatate, David Turnbull, Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor and even summer recruit Oliver Abildgaard.

It could be one in and one out in the midfield area with reports linking Celtic to Tunisian World Cup ace Aïssa Laïdouni. Rated at £3.5million, the French-born 25-year-old is a key player for Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, playing in all six of their Champions League qualifiers and five of the club's six Europa League group stage games.

Laïdouni started all three of Tunisia’s games at the World Cup, including the 1-0 win over France where he assisted Wahbi Khazri’s winner. Now there is interest from around Europe with Foot Mercato putting Celtic's name alongside German side Wolfsburg, as well as English clubs, as the interested parties. The midfielder could be signed in January or on a pre-contract agreement with his current deap expiring at the end of the season.

