Celtic transfer latest: Highly-rated Dutch ace on radar | Second loan player to leave?

The latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from Celtic Park...

Mbuyamba on the radar

Celtic are monitoring MVV Maastricht defender Xavier Mbuyama, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Voetbal International claims that the Hoops are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old centre-back along with a host of big European clubs.

Porto, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are reportedly tracking the 6ft 5in teenager as well, while Chelsea - despite their transfer embargo - are also sniffing around the local lad.

Mbuyamba’s contract with the Sterrendragers is up in the summer and he looks set to depart De Geusselt in the close season, despite making 11 appearances for Ron Elsen’s side in the Dutch Eerste Divisie this term.

Celtic are in the market for defensive reinforcements, and having seen the progress made by Kristoffer Ajer, and the mercurial rise of countryman and fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Mbuyamba may see a move to Scotland as the best step to further his career.

However, with several cash-rich European clubs chasing the teenager, Celtic will have to move quickly, or offer him first-team football - or at least a quicker pathway to the starting line-up.

Toljan set for exit

Jeremy Toljan could be about to follow fellow loanee Timothy Weah out of the Celtic Park exit - although he will at least last until the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund right-back played the second half of Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox, but the Hoops are not thought to be keen on exploring a permanent arrangement.

Football Insider claims a Celtic source has indicated that the German cap has been told he is free to return to his homeland after the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

The 24-year-old hasn’t held down a regular starting spot during his time in Glasgow, with interim boss Neil Lennon preferring the experienced Mikael Lustig at right-back.