Celtic transfer latest: Don’t expect a last-minute marquee loan signing says Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has downplayed any possibility of snapping up a marquee signing on loan at the end of the January transfer window.

Famously, the club attracted both Craig Bellamy and Robbie Keane when in tight title races previously.

But yesterday Lennon suggested those days are gone. And he reiterated he would be “happy” with the “depth and quality” of his squad if the month’s additions end with Ismaila Soro – who faced the media following the Ivorian midfielder’s £2 million move from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda – and Polish striker Patryk Klimala, recruited for £3.5m from Jagiellonia Białystok.

Told that the Celtic support were desperate for a Keane-in-the-car-park last minute signing as they obsess over the club landing a ninth straight championship, Lennon said: “Yeah, but sometimes that’s not realistic [even] if we would all love that…”

The league was not won with Keane or Bellamy it was pointed out. “That’s a fair point. Sometimes it can go the other way. It can upset the dynamic in the dressing room and that’s something we are mindful of,” said Lennon, pictured. “[It’s harder to do that kind of signing now anyway] absolutely. The way the money is elsewhere it’s very difficult.

“A few names may pique our interest but right now it’s all quiet on the Western Front. If we can do something, we will; Nick [Hammond, Celtic head of football operations] is working 24/7 at the minute.”

Meanwhile, Lennon would not be drawn on Steven Gerrard’s comment that his Rangers team had “blinked” first in the title race by losing at Hearts to remain five points behind the champions with a game in hand.

He said: “I can’t comment on that. We are just looking at it one game at a time. Every point is a prisoner so we will try to be as positive and forceful as we can be tomorrow.’