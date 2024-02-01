Celtic transfer target Adam Idah arrives at Glasgow Airport, on January 31, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ins and outs are expected at Celtic on a busy final day of the January transfer window with late deals possible right up until the 11.30pm deadline.

So far the Scottish champions have made just one new addition with the £3m arrival of winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna while midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has departed on a permanent transfer to J-League side Vissel Kobe for around £870,000.

A second new arrival has been agreed with Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah set to complete his loan move from Norwich City after touching down at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old will join the Premiership leaders until the end of the season but the deal will not include an option to buy.

Idah has scored eight times this season despite marking more substitute appearances than starts for the Canaries in the Championship. The move has failed to convince former Celtic and Norwich striker-turned-pundit Chris Sutton who posted on X: “I’m not sure with the greatest respect it’s an upgrade on Oh… Idah needs to get away from Norwich and has potential but has had potential for years but he’s 100% in the development category and a long way from the finished article.”

As well as strengthening his attack, manager Brendan Rodgers remains keen to bolster his defensive options with a late move for a left-back to provide cover for the currently injured Greg Taylor still a possibility. Celtic were linked with Estoril’s Tiago Araujo earlier in the window but things have gone quiet, while an enquiry for Liverpool's Owen Beck was knocked back with the 21-year-old returning to Dundee on loan where he spent the first half of the season.

Fresh names have entered the mix on the eve of transfer deadline day with representatives of PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa reportedly contacting Celtic to make them aware of the player’s availability. The 31-year-old, who has 13 caps for France, the last of which came in 2019, has barely played over the last two seasons, featuring just six times during a season-long loan at Fulham last term, and managing just one substitute appearance for PSG so far this campaign. He would be an experienced but potentially expensive option for Celtic, the player having joined PSG from Monaco for €23million in 2015.

Wolves left-back Huge Bueno has also been linked but reports suggest that the Premier League club are not willing to let the Spain Under-21 international depart in the current window. Celtic will likely keep trying to source a left-back, likely on loan, up until the deadline but there are no guarantees.

In terms of departures, midfielder David Turnbull is closing in on a permanent transfer to Cardiff City in a deal worth £2m. Turnbull is out of contract in the summer but the Bluebirds are keen to take the 24-year-old in the current window to bolster their Championship promotion play-off ambitions.

Marco Tilio has sealed a loan return to Melbourne City for the remainder of the season after failing to make an impression at Celtic following his £1m summer move from the Australian side. Fellow winger Mikey Johnston could also depart Parkhead on deadline day with West Brom said to be interested in taking the Republic of Ireland international on loan. Italian side Lecce are keen to land Gustaf Lagerbielke but injury concerns around fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers appear to have prompted the Hoops to stall on the Serie A side’s bid for the Swedish defender. Celtic rejected a loan offer from Greek side Volos FC for James McCarthy but the 33-year-old midfielder has not played in 15 months and will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is received.