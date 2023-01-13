Celtic could miss out on striker Cho Gue-Sung despite a very strong offer for the South Korea striker.

The Scottish champions reportedly put forward a package worth around £2.6million for the player, including 50 per cent of any future sale up to the value of around £5.3million. There is also understood to be offers from Bundesliga side Mainz and MLS outfit Minnesota United.

Reports in the player’s homeland suggest Gue-Sung prefers a move to Germany and to one of Europe’s ‘big leagues’. FourFourTwo Korea note “Mainz’s active courtship also captured Gue-Sung’s heart”. The 24-year-old is even willing to bide his time and move in the summer, spending another five or so months with K League 1 side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

A key figure in the player’s decision is South Korean international team-mate Lee Jae-sung. The 30-year-old midfielder has been with Mainz since 2021 and Gue-Sung, who is considering all options, revealed he has already spoken to his countryman about a possible move.