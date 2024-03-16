Celtic told two results weren't justified as warning fired for next encounter

St Johnstone travel to Celtic Park today full of belief – because they feel their past two matches against the defending Premiership champions should have brought them more points

Saints drew 0-0 with Celtic in Glasgow back in August and then lost 3-1 at McDiarmid Park in December, when only a brilliant Joe Hart save from Jay Turner-Cooke prevented Craig Levein’s side from levelling in stoppage-time before James Forrest went straight up the park to wrap up the points.

St Johnstone full-back Luke Robinson made his debut in the goalless draw at the start of the season and said: “We are looking forward to a big game away at Celtic. We know what it’s like there, we have been there and we know what it takes to get a result there. We have got to give nothing short of what we gave last time and hopefully if we do we will get our rewards again. We have played them twice and I feel it’s justified that we should have got two results.

Celtic's Mikey Johnston and St Johnstone's Luke Robinson in action during the two teams' last meeting in December.