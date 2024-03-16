Celtic told two results weren't justified as warning fired for next encounter
St Johnstone travel to Celtic Park today full of belief – because they feel their past two matches against the defending Premiership champions should have brought them more points
Saints drew 0-0 with Celtic in Glasgow back in August and then lost 3-1 at McDiarmid Park in December, when only a brilliant Joe Hart save from Jay Turner-Cooke prevented Craig Levein’s side from levelling in stoppage-time before James Forrest went straight up the park to wrap up the points.
St Johnstone full-back Luke Robinson made his debut in the goalless draw at the start of the season and said: “We are looking forward to a big game away at Celtic. We know what it’s like there, we have been there and we know what it takes to get a result there. We have got to give nothing short of what we gave last time and hopefully if we do we will get our rewards again. We have played them twice and I feel it’s justified that we should have got two results.
“The first time we got the result. Second time, 2-1, 93rd minute, and Hart has pawed one off the line. If that goes in it’s another result and we have played them twice and there’s two results and going into a third game thinking we are going to get another result. But the performance we put in against them last time was definitely worthy of at least a point so hopefully if we do the same on Saturday we should get something out of the game.”