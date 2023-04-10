Celtic told to make some 'magic' as update issued on Reo Hatate condition

Ange Postecoglou has urged Celtic to create some “magic” as the season reaches a climax.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (R) with Reo Hatate - the Japanese midfielder is expected to miss this weekend's match against Kilmarnock.

The Parkhead manager watched his side stretch their lead over Rangers to 12 points after a 3-2 win over their nearest rivals on Saturday. With the title all but secured, some have questioned whether the champions can maintain their high level of consistency in the remaining league games. They also have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at the end of this month. However, Postecoglou is excited by the challenges ahead and is adamant his players will not "waste" a single game.

Celtic can target the 106-points total collected under Brendan Rodgers in 2016-17. They would need to win at least six and draw one out of their last seven games to top that. They are also within sight of breaking a goal-scoring record that has stood since 1915-16, when Celtic scored 116 league goals in 38 league matches. The current team are on 98 after their latest win over Rangers. Postecoglou has assured fans and warned opponents that his team won’t be easing off.

“Why should we?” he asked. “I mean, there are seven games to go so why would we want to waste any one of them? Every game is an opportunity to create some magic and create some great moments for our supporters and also the players themselves. We’re not going to waste a day of it, mate. Not until the season is finished. In terms of the league, when we get handed the trophy then we’ll celebrate. But up until that point we’re just going to keep our heads down and keep going.”